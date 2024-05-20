StockNews.com Upgrades OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.81.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,868,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,779,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 3,263,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,556 in the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 45.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 540,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 167,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 17.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 934,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 405,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

