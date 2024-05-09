Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

ATNM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM opened at $8.71 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

