Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 439,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,951,000 after acquiring an additional 113,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

META traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $241.19 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

