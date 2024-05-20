PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Windle Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 104,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.19. 4,449,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

