Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 991,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,890 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 825,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,726,000 after acquiring an additional 417,832 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,623,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.30. 2,208,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. The stock has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.14 and a 200-day moving average of $242.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

