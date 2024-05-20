The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $63.03. 11,539,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.