Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is AMG National Trust Bank’s 6th Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $96,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.05. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

