Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.66 Billion Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,329 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,655,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

MA stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

