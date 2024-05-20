Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

