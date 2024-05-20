Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,199,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 807,966 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $572,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Visa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Visa by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $280.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

