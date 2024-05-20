Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.4% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 925,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,491,836,955.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.27. 1,985,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

