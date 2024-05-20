PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.1% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 104,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.