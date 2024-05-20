IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. CIBC lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after buying an additional 298,959 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after buying an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after buying an additional 168,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 968,104 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.