Sylvamo (SLVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sylvamo stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

