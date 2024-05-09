National Bankshares Raises Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$8.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

TSE SSL opened at C$7.71 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.59.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1195739 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,376.00. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

