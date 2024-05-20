PACS Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PACS) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

PACS Group’s (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 21st. PACS Group had issued 21,428,572 shares in its public offering on April 11th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,012 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PACS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PACS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACS

PACS Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PACS Group

Shares of PACS opened at $28.21 on Monday. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.