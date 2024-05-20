Summit X LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $989,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 113,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The firm has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $488.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

