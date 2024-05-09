Scotiabank Lowers European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.50.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.14.

ERE.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.61%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

