Red Metal Resources Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, May 24th (OTCMKTS:RMESF)

Shares of Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 24th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 24th.
Red Metal Resources Stock Performance
RMESF stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Red Metal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Red Metal Resources Company Profile
