Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £132 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($33.16) per share, for a total transaction of £132 ($165.79).

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,679.20 ($33.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,813 ($35.33). The company has a market cap of £32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14,875.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,033.59.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 42,777.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,600 ($20.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,793.33 ($35.08).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

