Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $130.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average of $106.53. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.