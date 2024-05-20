Full Truck Alliance (YMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YMM opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Separately, Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

