Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
