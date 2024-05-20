CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

