Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

