SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $6.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 676,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

