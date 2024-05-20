New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.