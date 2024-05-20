Brokerages Set Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Price Target at $27.10

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

SDHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000.

SDHC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $32.82.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

