BTCS’s (BTCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTCS opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. BTCS had a net margin of 1,519.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Equities research analysts expect that BTCS will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $42,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,683,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,829.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $42,529.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,683,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,829.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,703 shares of company stock worth $191,568. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

