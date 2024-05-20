BTCS’s (BTCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
BTCS Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTCS opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. BTCS had a net margin of 1,519.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Equities research analysts expect that BTCS will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
