Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
