Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Camtek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

Camtek Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

