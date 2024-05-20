Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$350.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$375.00 to C$350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$301.85.

BYD stock opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$228.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$276.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$278.59. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

