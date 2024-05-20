Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.80.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.4 %

BMI stock opened at $197.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $199.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Badger Meter by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 219,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

