Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday.

AQMS opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,370.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 524,888 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

