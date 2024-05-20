CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $117.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

