TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.89.

NYSE:TEL opened at $151.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

