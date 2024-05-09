Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,533 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.