Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 8,192 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $183.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,100. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average is $173.22.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
