E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $251,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,066,617. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $708.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,293. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $678.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

