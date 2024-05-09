Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$310.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$317.77.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE BYD opened at C$262.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$225.86 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$285.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$277.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

