Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

GILD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 593,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

