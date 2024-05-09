Rockwell Automation, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

NYSE ROK opened at $273.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average is $283.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

