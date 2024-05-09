Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $64,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

