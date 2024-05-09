Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.76

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 70609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.