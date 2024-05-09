Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,459 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.