Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,459 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 335.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 1.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $811.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,128. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.06 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

