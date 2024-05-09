International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,064. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $706.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

