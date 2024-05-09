Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 113,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. VanEck Egypt Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Egypt Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Egypt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EGPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 106,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,950. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. VanEck Egypt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The VanEck Egypt Index ETF (EGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Egypt index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that derive at least 50% of revenues from Egypt. EGPT was launched on Feb 18, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

