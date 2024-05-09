Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.63

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 66809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 125.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,854,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

