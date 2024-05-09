Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.63

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 66809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
