TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Trading Down 11.6%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.46. 147,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 159,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 17.4 %

Insider Transactions at TELUS International (Cda)

The company has a market cap of C$944.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.35.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Puritt sold 18,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$172,390.80. In other news, Director Jeffrey Puritt sold 18,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$172,390.80. Also, Senior Officer Michel Belec sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$46,295.25. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.